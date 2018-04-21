Political Parties Must Form An Alliance In Order To Defeat APC... PDP

Published:

Resolutions at PDP's Emergency National Executive Meeting Held on Thursday, April 19, 2018.The National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held an emergency meeting on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at the PDP National Secretariat.After an exhaustive deliberation of issues of urgent national importance, the NEC resolved as follows;That the PDP doors remain widely open to all Nigerians, groups and like-minded political parties to foster a strong rallying point for the determined quest by Nigerians to rescue the nation from the misrule of the APC and enthrone good governance in our country.That the PDP leads a strong conversation and discussion towards a formal coalition of democratic forces to guarantee Nigerians the much desired all-inclusive platform ahead of 2019 general elections.That the PDP deploys the instrument of its democratic structures at all levels across the country to legitimately and urgently rally all Nigerians to vote out the APC and return the nation to the path of national cohesion, stability and prosperity for the good of all.Furthermore, the PDP NEC urges all Nigerians to, in unison, condemn the assault on the National Assembly, particularly the Senate, leading to the seizure of the mace and disruption of proceedings in the highest lawmaking chamber in the land.The NEC declares that the invasion is a direct attack on the sovereignty of Nigeria and her integrity as a democratic nation.The NEC calls for immediate prosecution of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and all those involved in this treasonable act.It further demanded for a system-wide inquest, particularly on the compromised security at the National Assembly and held that the matter be expeditiously dealt with.The meeting notes the scheduled visit of President Muhammadu Buhari scheduled to the home of democracy, the United States of America, whereas back home, his administration is annihilating, harassing and strangulating opposition voices, even within his own party.In the same vein, the NEC also strongly condemns the branding of Nigerian youths as lazy, by President Muhammadu Buhari as a direct injury on the sensibility of our youths who are known worldwide to be hardworking.The PDP reaffirms its belief and confidence in Nigerian youths and boldly announces to the world that our youths are resourceful and agile.Our nation is blessed with hardworking young men and women and we enjoin them to team up with PDP Generation Next Movement in the all-important determination to vote out the APC, which has not only refused to show interest in their well-being and development but has also held them in the highest form of disdain.Finally, the NEC directs that the National Working Committee commences action towards the establishment of a shadow cabinet to pilot PDP's roadmap towards national economic recovery and good governance, in line with the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians, ahead of the 2019 general elections.Signed:Kola OlogbondiyanNational Publicity Secretary