Police Reveals Cause Of Singer Alizee And Her Daughter’s Death

Published:

Singer Zainab Nielsen aka Alizee died of trauma due to injuries inflicted on her head, according to the report of a post-mortem examination conducted on her by the Police. Lagos State Commissioner of Police Imohimi Edgal revealed this on Monday in a press conference. He said, “The autospy report revealed that Mrs. Zainab Nielsen suffered trauma as a result of the impact on her head.





“Secondly, the forensic experts revealed that there were bloodstains from the couple’s bedroom to the kitchen. “Even though they were cleverly wiped from the floor, they were still able to detect the stains with the application of special chemical reagents. “In addition, bloodstains were also discovered on the wash hand basins and on the hand towel the suspect used in wiping his hands after the commission of the offence.





“Although it was cleverly cleaned up as well, the experts were able to discover that too.” Zainab and her three-year-old daughter Petra were reportedly killed on April 5 by her Danish husband Peter Nielsen at their residence in Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos. Peter was arrested and on Thursday arraigned on two counts of murder at a Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court.





According to a police prosecutor Effiong Asuquo, while tendering a remand application, Peter hit his wife’s head on the wall, adding that she died from the injuries she sustained. Asuquo further noted that the suspect poisoned their daughter afterwards and dragged their bodies to the kitchen. The Dane has been remanded in Ikoyi prisons as the case file was forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Share This