Police Rescues 13 Year Son Of Syrian Man Killed In Kano

In less than 24 hours after rescuing the abducted 13-year old son of a murdered Syrian national, Ahmed Abu Areeda, the police in Kano State said on Friday that it had launched a manhunt for the fleeing perpetrators.



The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Command, Magaji Musa Majia, a superintendent of police, who confirmed the rescue of Muhammad to journalists on Thursday, said the boy was unhurt, while no ransom was paid to secure his release.



The PPRO said the boy was taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical checkup and that since he was confirmed okay, he had been reunited with his family members.



“Following the April 11, 2018 unfortunate gruesome murder of a Syrian businessman and the kidnap of his 13-year old son, the Kano State Police Commissioner, Rabiu Yusuf, gave an order to the personnel of Anti-kidnapping squad, Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Police Mobile Force, Counter-terrorism Unit and undercover policemen to immediately root out the perpetrators of the act,” he said in a statement.



He said personnel were deployed in every corner of the state and that in an attempt to escape, the criminals abandoned the victim along the Ahmadu Bello Way and fled.



“The manhunt will continue until the perpetrators are arrested,” he added.



The state police command had on Thursday confirmed the rescue of the boy, who was kidnapped on Tuesday after his father was shot for reportedly resisting the abduction of one of his two sons, who had accompanied him to the Red Cross office on Nasarawa road, where he parked his car.

