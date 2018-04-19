Police Release Names Of Suspects Behind Attack On Senate [See The List]

Published:

The FCT Police Command on Thursday released the names of the five suspected thugs who invaded the Senate and stole the mace on Wednesday.





The suspects were said to have been arrested by the police after they forcefully entered the Chambers of the National Assembly.





According to report, the released names of the suspects who were allegedly led into the Red Chambers by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, are all from Delta State, further fuelling the rumours that the suspended Senator may have masterminded the mace snatching.





The names of the suspects are:





Tuoyo Mabiaku – Warri North Local Government Area





Peter Orede – Warri South LGA





Blessing Edjeke – Abraka in Ethiope East LGA





Lucky Okomu – Oghara in Ethiope West LGA





Prince Enayemo – Ughelli South LGA

