Police Nab Two Kidnappers /Militants Over N20m Demand From Oil Company

On 11/4/18 Sequel Several reports of threat received by Niger Delta Petroleum Resources (NDPR) located in Obumeze Community, Ahoada LGA Rivers by a group named- Amalgamated Niger Delta Avengers. Operatives of the IGP- Intelligence Response Team IRT deployed to PH by IGP Ibrahim K Idris swooped into action and arrested two (2) principal actors who posed as militants and Threatened the company.The threat messages demanded an initial payment of N20million & to be placed on monthly salary of N3million; failure to do so would be followed with kidnap, death, Vandalism/Explosion and Attacks on the company's assets.Suspects arrested are:1. LoveGod Chinuzioke 'M' 27yrs Native of Obumeze Community Ahoada LGA Rivers State, He is from the host community of NDPR and was just granted bail from Portharcourt Maximum Prison for a case of Armed Robbery and Kidnapping. He hatched the idea of extorting Money from the company and got contact numbers of the Senior Personnel of NDPR.2. Justice Okolo M 25yrs, Native of Aniocha LGA Delta state. He Composed and sent the threat messages to the Company. Suspect also admitted belonging to a notorious armed robbery gang terrorising Ahoada and environs and the phone used for the threat was recovered from him.Effort is still on going to arrest remaining accomplices at large, and recover arms, Ammunition and Explosives.