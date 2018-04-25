Police Move Dino Melaye To National Hospital, Two Doctors, His Younger Brother Arrested As IGP Orders Probe

Published:

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have moved Senator Dino Melaye (APC-Kogi West) out of hospital in an ambulance marked NPF 221 D.





Melaye was moved out at about 9:21pm by men of the Nigeria Police on a stretcher into a police ambulance and driven to National Hospital, Abuja.





Two medical doctors at the Zanklin Hospital Abuja, who had certified the unconscious lawmaker unfit to be moved out of the private hospital were arrested by the team of the police personnel, led by the FCT Commissioner, Sadiq Bello.





Melaye’s younger brother who was with him at the hospital was also arrested by the police. Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris has ordered probe of the escape and re-arrest of Melaye from custody.





Police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, in a statement said “the Inspector General of Police has directed a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the rescue and escape of Senator Dino Melaye from lawful custody.”

