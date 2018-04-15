Police Invite:Ben Bruce Backs Shehu Sani

Published:

Senator Ben Murray - Bruce has backed his colleague , Senator Shehu Sani, who is currently embroiled in an alleged murder case and has been invited by the police .



Murray - Bruce took to his Twitter handle to insinuate that senators may be the target of a witch - hunt . He noted that Senator Dino Melaye has been targeted before Shehu and that he wasn ’ t going to keep quiet. He also wondered who would speak up for him , should he become the target of the witch - hunt .



His tweet has since been retweeted over 500 times as of the time of filing this report with hundreds of comments following .

