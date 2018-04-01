Police Inspector Arrested In Lagos For Assaulting A Lady

Published:

Share This

A Police Inspector, Lawal Muritala attached to Dopemu Police Division in Lagos has been arrested and detained by the Police X-Squad, Ikeja on the order of the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Omohimi Edgal.The Inspector whose report has gone viral on the social media,was alleged to have assaulted a gentleman and a lady, Bibi Anne who tried to record his nefarious activities.The Divisional Police Officer(DPO) Dopemu, Ms Mary Anyim was said to have promised the lady the purchase of a new phone to replace her phone smashed by the allegedly corrupt Inspector. An offer rejected by the complainant.The assaulted lady,Bibi has however been invited to the State Police Command on Monday for further investigation into the matter.