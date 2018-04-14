Police Arrests,Release Activist Protesting Shiite Leader's Detention In Abuja

Published:

Policemen have released Deji Adeyanju, an activist/convener of a civil society group, Concerned Nigerians, who was arrested on Friday morning as he championed the daily rallies held by the Shiite group advocating the release of their leader, El Zakzaky.Adeyanju was arrested at the Unity Fountain, Maitama, during the sit-out which was disrupted by the Police officers who fired tear gas canisters at the participants. The activist was later released on bail after being detained for over two hours at the Police command.Adeyanju said that the Police informed him that he was arrested because “the authorities were not comfortable with the daily sit-out and protests by the Shiite group.” He, however, said he informed the Command that the protests would continue until the government releases El-Zakzaky as ordered by the court.