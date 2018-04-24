Police Arrests Those Behind The Invasion Of House Of EFCC Chairman

Published:

On 12/12/2017, the farm house of the EFCC Chairman Mr Ibrahim Magu which is located at Barkin Uza Karshi Area of Abuja was attacked. A 45 PMF Personnel, Sgt Haruna Sarki who was on duty was Killed by the Armed Men and 2 AK47 Rifles belonging to 45 PMF was Carted away. The House was Ransacked and Fortunately the EFCC Chairman was not in the House as at the time of the Attack.Upon Directives by IGP Ibrahim k Idris to the Intelligence Response Team IRT to go after the Culprits and bring them to justice, Unrelenting follow up Covering about 4 States was Launched and by 19/4/18 Five (5) of the Armed Robbers/Assassins were Arrested also the 2 AK47 Rifles belonging to the Nigeria Police that was stolen from the attacked house, was recovered in a Remote village in Benue State.Suspects Arrested are:1) Inalegwu Omikpa 36yrs Native Of Ameju Okpoku LGA Benue State, The Gangleader,2) Francis Ochife 38yrs Native Otukpo Benue State,3) Dismissed Lance CPL Vincent Micheal attached to 403 Flying training School Kano.He was Dismissed and Handed over to the Police, after which he led IRT Operatives to a Remote Village in Otukpo area of Banue State were the 2 AK47 Rifles belonging to the late Police men Guarding Mr Ibrahim Magu’s House was Recovered under his bed in his Village house.4) Lance CPL Awua T Timothy attached to DHQ Abuja. He’s currently Detained by the Military and under trial, based on evidence we provided and not yet handed over to the Police.5) Sgt Paul Sunday attached to the DHQ. Also Detained and under trial by the Military based on Evidence we provided and not yet handed over to the police.Serious efforts to arrest Remaining Gangmembers in Progress.