Police Arrests Opposition Lawmaker In Ekiti State

A member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Gboyega Aribisogan, has been arrested by security agents and whisked to an unknown destination.Aribisogan, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress in 2017, was arrested at about 6.30 am on Wednesday.Before his defection, Aribisogan had been suspended by the assembly composed of mainly PDP members for alleged disloyalty to Governor Ayodele Fayose.His younger brother, Sola, who broke the news to journalists in Ado Ekiti, revealed that about 10 men dressed in police uniform from the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad and the Department of State Services arrested him.Sola disclosed that the lawmaker might have been arrested to give clarification on some “sensitive” stories published by his newspaper, the New Democrat.He said, “The security men came in a Toyota Hummer bus, they did not search the house but they only showed their identity cards. They left our compound around 7.35am, they arrived at about 6am.”The APC Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, said although he heard of the arrest, he had not been briefed.“I have not been briefed yet, when I am briefed, I will react. But I have no reaction for now,” he said.