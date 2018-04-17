Police Arrests 115 El Zazakky's Followers In Abuja

Published:

The federal capital territory (FCT) says it arrested 115 members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) during the violent protest in Abuja, denying that a member of the sect was killed.“No life was lost in the violent protest as the police operatives deployed to quell the protest were professional in handling the situation,” NAN quoted Anjuguri Manzah, spokesman of the command, to have said.Manzah had earlier told TheCable that he did not have information on the clash between the police and IMN members.Shi’ites have been protesting since December 2015 when Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the group, was arrested by the authorities.In a statement after Monday’s unrest, the spokesman said the protesters also injured 22 policemen and destroyed government and police vehicles.Anjuguri said items recovered from them are: Catapults, Iron bars, Stones, Ball bearings and Pink headbands.He said the protesters also attacked innocent citizens, disrupted business activities, obstructed traffic and smashed windscreen of vehicles in the affected areas.He said a joint team of detectives from the command in conjunction with operatives from the inspector-general of police monitoring unit, had commenced investigation into the incident.“The arrested suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigation,” he said.“The FCT police command hereby warns members of Shiites movement from further disrupting the peace, harmony and free flow of traffic in FCT.”The spokesman warned that anyone caught in the act of violent demonstration or any act capable of causing the breach of public peace would be made to face the wrath of the law.