Pictures From Evang Myke Ikoku's 50th Birthday In Owerri (Part 1)

Published:





For 48 hours the city of Owerri in Imo State was practically locked down as the who is who in the entertainment industry, Politics and business turned up to celebrate the 50th birthday of the Chairman of Obiron Group of Companies ,Mimi restaurant and All Seasons Hotel,Nkwerri born Evangelist Michael Ikoku.





The celebration had the trappings of a celebrity function with the likes of Segun Arinze,Paul Obazele,Victor Osuagwu,Ejike Asiegbu,Zack Orji,Alex Usifo,Moji Oyetayo,Ijeoma Imoh,Publishers like Azu Arinze,CKN ,Kanayo O Kanayo and many others in attendance.





Notable artistes on ground include Davido,Kcee,Frank Edward,Raw Nwanne and other major acts.

For Evangelist Ikoku and his family, it was not only an occasion to celebrate and to thank God but he used to opportunity to give out to charity as hundreds of physically challenged persons were not only empowered but fed.





These are pictures from the pre party event .





More to come.

Share This