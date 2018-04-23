Picture Of Dino Melaye At The Airport Before Arrest ,As Group Condemns Action

Published:

This is the picture of Senator Dino Melaye before he was picked up by security agents as he was about to fly to Morocco this morning for an international conference.Action Peoples Party issued this statement on the arrest."We wish to condemn the arrest and ongoing physical molestation of Sen.Dino Melaye at the Abuja Airport on his WAY to attend official govt function in Morroco.As we call for the immediate release of Sen.Dino,We urge all Nigerians and lovers of Freedom and democracy to rise up against this desperate attempt to turn Nigeria into a full blown dictatorial Nation in a bid to silence any opposing voice to the impunity of the APC outgoing regime.The clampdown on individuals and sponsored rampage against arms of govt with opposing views must be resisted.Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere National Chairman APP (Action Peoples Party)