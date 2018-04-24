Photos Of Dino Melaye Been Stretched To The Hospital After Jumping Out Of Police Van As 30 Armed Policemen Move To To Rearrest Him From Hospital Bed

Published:

Senator Dino Melaye on Tuesday jumped out of a police moving vehicle conveying him to Kogi state and ran into a thick bush, thereby suffering neck injury. CKN News understands the senator has been taken to Zanklin Hospital in Abuja. It was gathered that police operatives had also jumped out of the vehicle and gave the fleeing lawmaker a hot chase.





The senator was being taken to Kogi for arraignment over allegation that he supplied arms to some murder suspects in the state. Police authorities had declared Melaye wanted over his refusal to report at the Kogi State Police Command for questioning. But the senator has since denied the allegation, describing it as politically motivated.





CKN News had reported that the senator from Kogi West was arrested by police operatives and then detained in a facility opposite the old Central Bank of Nigeria junction along the Area 1 Expressway in Abuja. Melaye was on Monday barred from travelling to Morocco for an official assignment by men of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) due to an order from INTERPOL.





Meanwhile, no fewer than 30 heavily armed policemen have stormed Zankili Medical Centre in Abuja to rearrest Senator Dino Melaye.





See More Photos Below;









