Peter Obi Describes Mothers As Rare Treasures

Published:

Share This

The former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has described mothers as "treasures to be cherished both in the families and the country." Obi was speaking yesterday when a group of mothers under the aegis of Anambra Progressives Women Organisation(APWO) paid him a visit in his Lagos home yesterday.Receiving the women, Obi reminded them about the virtues of motherhood, telling them that the best definition of motherhood is when it is blended with the right spiritual disposition.Speaking to them on the challenges of motherhood, Obi reminded them to always bear in mind that they are expected to keep the home front secured by inculcating the right values in the children and by themselves living virtuously. He encouraged them to remain prayerful for their families and the country.In her response, the leader of the group, Mrs Beatrice Onudu thanked the former Governor for his advice. She said that the decision to visit him was borne out of the wonders he performed in Anambra State, including return of schools to the Church and its massive funding that made Anambra under him to come first in external examinations.She also said that the women would remain grateful for the industries he attracted to the state that offered their children employment, as well as the massive road network constructed in the state under him that made Ansmbra to being recognized as the state with the best network of roads in the country.