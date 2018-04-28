PDP Shows Support For Melaye, Urge Members To Shun Recall

Published:

The Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on members to shun what it described as the government contrived recall process of Senator Dino Melaye. The party on Friday in a statement by its Director, Research and Documentation, Achadu Dickson, labelled the planned recall of the member representing the Kogi West Senatorial district, as a hoax, and urged members to kick against it.





It dissociated itself from the recall process, describing it as undemocratic and a display of executive recklessness against opposing voices. The PDP asserted that it is in support of the embattled APC senator in exposing bad governance that has characterized the Governor Yahaya Bello-led administration in Kogi.





It said that Senator Melaye’s message of inept leadership and bad governance that has brought the state to its lowest ebb, “only goes to reinforce the PDP’s position that Kogi is now a failed state, and made a laughing stock among comity of states in Nigeria.





The statement called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, not to lend themselves as tools in the forceful plan to deny the people of Kogi West the right to elected representation, without necessarily being at the mercy of the executive arm of government.





It urged members to remain peaceful and law abiding, and not to succumb to intimidation from mischief makers in achieving the recall. Recall that INEC had on Wednesday said it will commence the verification of petitioners signature from today.

Share This