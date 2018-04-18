PDP Looted Nigeria More Than Their Bellies Could Contain – Tinubu

Published:

National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu has reechoed his condemnation of the Peoples Democratic Party, saying it caused Nigeria’s economic woes. The former governor of Lagos state, who was represented by Governor Abiola Ajimobi at the 35th annual Aminu Kano Memorial Symposium in Kano on Tuesday, attributed the country’s current infrastructural deficit to the billions stolen by the past governments.





“The APC government may, at times, be imperfect in fulfilling the spirit of Aminu Kano but we are far from the PDP, which has perfected the malign craft of giving selfish ambition primacy over the public good,” he said. “Consequently, the Buhari government has spent inordinate time cleaning the rot and plugging the holes in the corrupt system they institutionalised as their strategic policy and national direction.





“The APC has been working to steer our national ship from this awful direction in order that we may bring the people and their welfare into safe harbour.’’ He further said “the stolen money would have acquired the infrastructure and implement the programmes that bring greater development and economic justice to all.





“Instead, the select few ate more than their bellies could contain. Distorting the cause of justice and hijacking the means of national welfare. “They wildly enriched themselves and left the average Nigerian to dine on the passing wind.”

