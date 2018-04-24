PDP Alleges Cabals, INEC Plotting To Use Underage Voters To Rig 2019 Election

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday alleged that a cabal in the presidency is plotting with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use underage voters to rig the 2019 election. In a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP accused the cabals of directing INEC to conceal an investigative report on underage voters in Kano and Katsina States.





The former ruling party also said INEC’s computer data centre has been compromised, ahead of the 2019 election. The statement reads in part: “We charge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to stop covering the atrocities of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by making public its findings on underage voters in various states, particularly Kano and Katsina.





“We are aware that the investigation unearthed a multitude of underage voters, particularly in Kano and Katsina, but that INEC has been instructed by the APC and the Presidency cabal to conceal the atrocity, which they plan to use to rig the 2019 presidential election for President Muhammadu Buhari.





“Our investigation reveals that beyond underage voters, the INEC panel discovered other atrocities, which the APC and the Presidency agents have been suppressing. We are also aware of the manipulations in INEC’s computer data center, which has been handed over to a compromised official known to be related to President Buhari.





“Nigerians are shocked that the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu is allowing the APC and the Presidency cabal to use him in their desperation to rig the 2019 election for President Buhari despite his overt rejection by the citizens as a result of the failures of his administration.





“Only last week, Nigerians were stunned by revelations that INEC under Prof. Yakubu is plotting to create 30,000 illegal polling centers in soft and compromised areas through which they plan to allocate free votes for President Buhari. This is in addition to plots to compromise other voting processes including the card readers to favour the APC.





“We invite Nigerians and the international community to note the various attempts by INEC to conceal the underage voters, particularly, in Kano and President Buhari’s home state, Katsina.”





