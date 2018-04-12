PDP Accuses FG, APC Of Planning To Arrest Some Of It's Top Members

Published:

The the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged plots to clampdown on its chieftains and some of its leaders by the security agencies in the days ahead. The main opposition party accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of orchestrating the plot, with the view to harass, intimidate and incarcerate a number of its prominent chieftains.





At a media briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the government is taking the nation through its darkest hours.“Our dear nation is now passing through her darkest hours. Our constitutional democracy is under severe attack. Agents of fascism are on the prowl. As we speak, Nigeria, as a nation is being pushed to the brinks and personal freedom of citizens under our constitution is no longer guaranteed.





"Today, in our country, there is an orchestrated plan by the Federal Government to use the state apparatus of power to coerce, emasculate and effectively decapitate opposition and other dissenting voices, foist a one-party state and push a self-succession bid for President Muhammadu Buhari, seeing that their chances of winning the presidential election gets slimmer by the day.“Currently, the APC has fully commenced a major onslaught on leaders and key voices in the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), particularly our state governors, opposition leaders in the National Assembly as well as our presidential hopefuls,” the party said.





The PDP cited alleged attempts to frame up and humiliate the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremmadu, as well as its governors, particularly, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his Ekiti state counterpart, Ayo Fayose.“This is in addition to advanced plots by the Federal Government to clampdown on key leaders of the party and begins to drop in public places, alleged confessional statements made under duress in the desperate attempt to achieve a pre-determined end of validating the bandying of corruption allegations against members of the PDP.





"We have also been made aware of a special presidential committee put up by the Federal Government to persecute our leaders. Already, no fewer than 28 cases have been filed based on trumped up charges. Also we are privy to series of clandestine meetings between agents of the APC and some compromised judicial officers to get conviction at all cost,”

