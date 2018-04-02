Pastor Kumuyi Warns Christian Leaders Against Embezzlement

Published:

General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church Pastor William Kumuyi has called on Christians in leadership positions to make a difference and avoid embezzlement. Kumuyi made the call on Sunday during the grand finale of the 2018 National Easter Retreat of Church in Lagos.





According to him, only righteousness would save the country, adding that believers should spearhead transformation in every sphere of life.“It is about teaching believers to shine as light and be different from the unbelievers,” the clergyman added.





"Christians should not embezzle money in their offices but live according to the testimony of Christ.”He further said that, “If we return to the Bible and the basis and the truth that the Bible teaches, we won’t be having all these problems we have been having because therein lies all the solutions.





"The Word of God is the light the nation and righteousness exalts the nation so, if we return to the word, the way it is; then, there will be less problems."

