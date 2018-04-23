Parent Of One Of The Kidnap Chibok Schoolgirl Dies In Road Accident

Published:

A parent of one of the kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls was killed in a road accident on Sunday as they traveled in a convoy to visit the students.





According to report, the group of parents was travelling from Chibok in Borno state to Yola, the capital of Adamawa state, where the majority of the girls who have been released by Boko Haram are studying at the American University of Nigeria.





“We left Chibok this morning in a convoy of seven buses for Yola to visit our daughters at the American University,” Yana Galang, from the Abducted Chibok girls Movement for Rescue, told AFP.





Halfway between Chibok and Yola, the driver of one of the vehicles lost control after easing the brakes and hit a road maintenance truck, Galang said.





“One person died and 17 others were critically injured. Eight of them sustained fractures on hands and legs,” she added.

Share This