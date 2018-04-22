Oyinlola Asks Bode George To Seek Obasanjo's Forgiveness

Published:

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Olabode George has been advised to seek forgiveness from ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo. Ex-governor of Osun state Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola gave the advice on Saturday while reacting to recent comments credited to George.





According to reports, George, in an interview, had described Obasanjo’s Coalition for Nigeria Movement as a deceit and waste of time. And Oyinlola, who described George as his senior whom he respected, however, took exceptions to the PDP chieftain’s attack on leaders of the CNM.





“Rather than attack current efforts at rebuilding Nigeria, I will advise Chief Bode George to retrace his steps and queue up in the CNM. I say so because, whatever he is today in politics is a product of Obasanjo’s magnanimous efforts,” he said.





“In the same vein, I state without any fear of contradiction that if Obasanjo has ten enemies today in Nigeria, Chief Bode George made eight for him— if not the whole lot. So, I plead with him to go back to Obasanjo and seek forgiveness.





“I am also interested in that part of his statement where he described the CNM as a waste of time and a deceit by its promoters. I must say that I was surprised that someone of Chief Bode George’s pedigree and training would hastily write off a project carefully planned by seasoned minds.





“The CNM is a reaction to the inadequacies of the system we have. It is not a waste of time and cannot be a waste of time. It is designed to rescue Nigeria and build a new generation of leaders for our country.”

