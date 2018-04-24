Oyegun Will Re-contest For APC National Chairman – Abdullahi

Published:

Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has disclosed that the National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun, would seek re-election at the party’s National Convention. Abdullahi made this known to newsmen in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara state over the weekend.





He said: “I think the position that will be most contested is the national chairmanship of the party, which of course is zoned to the South-south zone of the party. “I do not know who else is going to contest, but I know Chief John Odigie-Oyegun will re-contest for the second time, as the chairman of the APC.”





President Muhammadu Buhari had during a National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of the party declared the proposed one year extension for Oyegun and others as illegal. He insisted that a convention should be held to pick new leader, adding that though Oyegun was no longer eligible, he could be granted waiver.





