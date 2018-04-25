Oshiomhole’s Endorsement Childish, Foolish - Oyegun Blasts South-South APC Leaders

Published:

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, has described the purported endorsement of Adams Oshiomhole by stakeholders of the party from the South-South geopolitical zone as childish and a foolish charade.





The South South APC leaders reportedly endorsed former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, as the concensus candidate of the zone for the national chairmanship position. However, few minutes after the meeting, four state chairmen of the party and other party leaders washed their hands off the resolution, saying they were “ambushed.”





Speaking to journalists on Tuesday at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, Oyegun stated that Oshiomhole cannot be elected in Edo State government house. According to him, the endorsement was clear indication that “the trumpeters do not understand the rule of the game.





“The endorsement is childish, absolutely childish. The voting is done at the convention and not in State houses, not in government houses.” Asked why his kinsmen were rejecting him, Oyegun said it should be expected, but said he was not bothered at all by the apparent hostility.

