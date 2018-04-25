Ortom Cuts Short Vacation Over Benue Killings

Published:

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has cut short his vacation as a result of the fresh security challenge in the State. This was occasioned by the ongoing killing of Benue people by armed herdsmen.





He made the announcement through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase on Tuesday. Akase said in the Governor’s absence, the Acting Governor, Engineer Benson Abounu had done a commendable job.





Suspected armed herdsmen on Tuesday attacked St. Ignatius’ Catholic Church in Ayar-Mbalom community of Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, allegedly killing two Catholic priests and 17 other worshipers.





The armed men reportedly stormed the church during an early morning mass. It was gathered that the attackers also burnt down over 100 houses during the attack and sacked the entire community.

