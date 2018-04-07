Only 28 Pupils Registered For Common Entrance In Zamfara,50 In Kebbi,95 In Taraba

Published:

The federal government says only 28 pupils registered for the 2018 national common entrance examination in Zamfara state, making it the lowest in the country.Adamu Adamu, minister of education, said the low registration shows that Nigeria’s child education was in need of total reform.He said a report from a meeting of major stakeholders in the education sector showed that candidates registered in 2018 stood at 71,294 as against 80,421 in 2017.“The report further shows three states with the highest number of pupils registered so far are: Lagos with 24,465 candidates, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with 7,699 and Rivers State with 4,810 candidates respectively,” the minister said.“On the other hand, three states with extreme low registration are Zamfara with only 28 candidates, Kebbi, 50 and Taraba, 95 candidates respectively.”He pleaded with state governments, heads of schools and interest groups to persuade school-age children in the areas with low registration to register for the examination.To complement this, Adamu said a directive has been given to leave the portal open for registration until April 13.The minister said the examination would go on as planned.