Okonjo-Iweala Reveals Most Difficult Task Working With Jonathan

Former Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has revealed that she had a frosty relationship with officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) while she served under ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.





Okonjo-Iweala noted this in her book captioned “Fighting Corruption is Dangerous.” According to her, “In 2012, in addition to the serious issues of the oil subsidy fraud, tensions began to rise in FAAC meetings over the lower-than-projected disbursements of oil revenues to the Federation accounts.”





She also added that investigations by the finance ministry revealed an average shortfall of N160 billion yearly, which, according to NNPC, was triggered by oil theft and pipeline vandalism.





Furthermore, she said attempts to get accountability for the development put her at variance with NNPC officials.





She described “trying to bring transparency and accountability to this sector” as “probably one of the most stressful and dangerous tasks of my job as finance minister!”

