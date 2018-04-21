Okonjo Iweala Chairs Commonwealth Session Attended By 3 African Presidents

Published:

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former coordinating minister of the economy, chaired a session of the Commonwealth Business Forum attended by many world leaders.Some of the presidents at the session tagged ‘Is the Africa growth story still alive?’ were Paul Kagame of Rwanda; Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa; and Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya.On Friday, she took to Twitter to share highlights of the programme which was basically about ways of improving business and trade on the continent.“Heads of state candidly discussed the challenges before the continent in terms of the cost of trade and the cost of doing business on the continent, including issues of transparency, corruption and the need for better governance,” she wrote.“But they also pointed to the opportunities in trade, i.e. the need to fast-track the implementation of the AfCFTA, the opportunities for investment in manufacturing, value-added activities as well as infrastructure, Africa’s youth dividend that needs to be valued and validated.“The discussion ended with presidents noting Africa is open for business and President Ramaphosa coined the phrase we want to be known as #AttractiveAfrica.”