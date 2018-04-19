Ohanaeze Youths Removes Nwodo As President

Published:

John Nwodo has been reportedly sacked as President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, according to a statement from the youth wing of the organization. Recall that Nwodo has been in a running battle with various arms of the body for reportedly pocketing the group. And in a statement on Wednesday by the youth wing of the apex Igbo body, it noted that Nwodo’s dismissal followed meeting of stakeholders of the group.





“It is open to the watching public that Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has with the kind of Chief Nnia Nwodo’s leadership, seen Igbos missing in the political radar of Nigeria and losing grips of Igbo citizens and as well, plummeted to the lowest ebb, seeing Ohanaeze Ndigbo becoming an appendage of political platform to politicians, to the extent that Nwodo has decided on 2019 presidential election without any negotiation,” the group added.





“It could be recalled that last Enugu meeting agreed to not only sanitize but constitute a National Steering Committee, Ohanaeze Ndigbo before the end of the week. “Three persons shortlisted for Nnia Nwodo’s replacement are Prince Richard Ozobu, Sir OAU Onyema and Prof Eche Ugwu, who are verily tested products of tradition. “In another follow up meeting held at Enugu today, the SAVE OHANAEZE meeting has also asked Ohanaeze Youth Wing to brief the press – especially announcing a change in Ohanaeze Ndigbo Leadership.





“The meeting attended by Igbo Leaders, Save Ohanaeze Group, Ohanaeze Youths and Women, screened all the 3 shortlisted candidates for Nwodo’s replacement, namely Prince Richard Ozobu, Sir OAU Onyema and Prof Ugwu, after which Prince Ozobu emerged new President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and he will be sworn-in on 21st April, 3018 at Owerri, Imo state.





“The meeting also plead swith the Igbo nation, Southeast Governors, Igbo Leaders of Thought, intelligentsias and captains of industries, Ohanaeze Youths and Women to support the new President General, Prince Richard Ozobu and his team to be announced later. “As a consequence, Nwodo has been banned from carrying any action and or political hobnobbing with Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s sacred identity; and he is banned from entering Ohanaeze Ndigbo Secretariat and if seen there, he will have himself to be blamed.”

