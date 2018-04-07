Offa Robbery: Governor Ahmed Offers N5m for Information On Attackers

Published:

Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed has offered N5m to anyone who provides useful information leading to the capture and prosecution of those involved in the robbery attack in Offa, headquarters of Offa local government of the state, last Thursday.Governor Ahmed, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Dr. Muyideen Akorede, called on anyone with useful information on the incident to contact the state police command on the following numbers (‭0803 739 1280‬ and 0803 236 5122‬)."While we mourn our dead with a heart full of sadness, and care for the injured by paying all their medical bills, we will do everything in our power to bring the attackers to justice and ensure that never again does any community or people in our state experience such tragedy", Governor Ahmed said.While stressing the urgent need to ensure justice is done, Dr Ahmed assured informants of anonimity, confidentiality and safety as no harm will befall them on account of their assisting the security agencies to arrest the attackers.Governor Ahmed said the police and other security agencies in the country have begun a vigorous manhunt for the perpetrators of the dastardly and wicked attack on Offa community and pledged to spare no effort in supporting the law enforcement agencies to apprehend and successfully prosecute those behind the evil and inhuman acts visited on the innocent in Offa.