Offa Robbery Death Toll Rises To 30

The death toll from Thursday’s robbery attack in Offa town in Kwara State has risen to at least 30. About 30 robbers had hit the town, raiding five commercial banks along the Owode Market Area of the town in Offa Local Government Area of the state.





The attack which lasted for hours had left the banks damaged with many feared killed and many more injured. The armed robbers were said to have made away with several millions of naira from the banks, leaving behind a tale of sorrow, tears and blood.





Initial reports had put the death toll at between 12 and 15, but the figure has risen significantly. Nine police officers were among those killed in the attack while there are fears that the death toll may rise as some of the assailants were said to have attacked the police station in the area.





At the General Hospital Offa, one of the medical doctors told reporters that 21 bodies were brought in to the facility and nine of them were police officers. The doctor on duty at a private hospital also in the town also confirmed the death of three victims while one was on admission.

