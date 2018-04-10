Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Buhari On Second Term Ambition

Published:

Former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to vie for second term in office next year as a trespassing masquerade who does not know when to stop trespassing despite several battering.Ezekwesili, on her twitter wall, @obyezeks, while reacting to Buhari’s declaration for a second term in office, said “There was a masquerade which in a burst of Hubris left its own village & strayed into a neighboring town. The neighbors gave it the beating of a lifetime, it barely survived. Asked some months later if it would go again, it replied: I have not recovered from my 1st journey!”“The nice part of the “Breaking News” is that it is good to formally know that it is directly to .@NGRPresident@MBuhari that Nigerian citizens will shortly be handing the APC’s own #RedCardToAPCAndPDP in 2019,” she said.According to Ezekwesili, “Reading the Breaking News that our President will be seeking re-election in 2019, I remembered the story of the “Ejionu” masquerade. Our President has not yet recovered from his first journey and here he is UNLIKE the very wise Ejionu, seeking to embark on a second one. Hmm.”She added: “The very nice thing about the “Breaking News” is that at least Citizens now officially know that it is to .@NGRPresident@MBuhari that we shall personally hand APC’s own portion of the #RedCardToAPCAndPDP. 2019 is sure the #YearofTheOfficeOfTheCitizen#NewNigeriaOfOurDream.”“1959 elections ushered in Independent Nigeria. 1979 elections ushered in democracy after civil war & military rule. 1999 elections ushered in democracy after another decade & half of military rule. 2019 elections will end the reign of a decadent political class.“It is clear from those timelines that Nigeria rotates historical changes on a 20-year cycle. 2019 is DEFINITELY : #YearOfTheOfficeOfTheCitizen. We shall talk the vision. We shall walk the vision. We shall work the vision. We shall achieve the vision,” Ezekwesili added.According to her, citizens were totally tired of the cyclical leadership and governance failure, saying that “2019 is the year that the #OfficeOfTheCitizen shall take Centre-Stage in our land and reset leadership criteria. You can scream as much as you like… but it shall surely come to pass.”