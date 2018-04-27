Nothing Must Happen To Senator Abaribe, Chidoka - IPOB Cautions FG

Published:

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned the Federal Government against attacking Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and ex-Minister of Aviation Osita Chidoka, over the roles they played in the release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu. In a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, IPOB said any attempt to victimise Abaribe and Chidoka would be resisted and would push them to react appropriately .





The statement reads in part: “The orchestrated witch-hunt against Chief Chidoka and Senator Abaribe must stop with immediate effect or else every APC infrastructure across Biafraland, both human and material will be decimated beyond recognition. “We are not interested in engaging in any direct confrontation with anybody but if Nigeria thinks they can harass these outstanding Igbo sons because they merely stood up to surety our leader, then they are grossly mistaken.





“There are countless corrupt Fulani men in Nigeria. In fact that Nigeria is so backward today is because of Arewa misrule and unprecedented entrenchment of mediocrity at the heart of governance.” The group said the obsession of this APC regime with Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB and Biafra is its greatest undoing. It said using blackmail to intimidate the political class in the South East does not mean there are no more men of good conscience who can rise up to criticise evil when they see one.





“IPOB is not and will never be interested in Nigerian politics but any politician unfairly singled out from the South East, South South and Lower Benue, to be ridiculed and messed up by either the EFCC or any other Fulani controlled government agency, will be resisted to the hilt.”

