Northern Politicians React To Buhari’s Decision To Contest 2019 Elections

Some northern politicians have reacted to the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to contest the 2019 presidential election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Buhari on Monday announced his intention to go for second term at the National Executive Council meeting of APC held in Abuja.



In different interviews, some politicians welcomed the decision, while others said the president won’t find it easy going for a second term. Sidi Ali, Publicity Secretary of the APC in Sokoto State, said: “Buhari has all it takes to re-contest and the decision is a welcome development.“He is governing well and has the capacity to continue with the good work, and I am sure more good transformations will happen in the country, if he is re-elected.”



Kasimu Chiyama, Chairman Dadin Kowa Youth Association in Kwannawa, Sokoto state expressed joy over the announcement. "We will support him fully because he is the only candidate that has been good to Nigerians.”Also, former Governor of Kaduna State Balarabe Musa welcomed the declaration by President Buhari to seek re-election in 2019.



Musa, a chieftain of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) said in a telephone interview that his party would, however, come up with a strong candidate to challenge Buhari in the elections. "President Muhammadu Buhari is welcome on board, but we want to assure Nigerians that the PRP has a presidential candidate to field in the 2019 general elections,” he said.



Also contributing, former National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi said in a text message that: “It’s no news that he is contesting, it would have been news if he had announced the opposite.”

