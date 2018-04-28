No Town Is Under Boko Haram Control – Presidency

Published:

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says there is no single town in the country that is under the control of the Boko Haram insurgents.





Adesina stated this during a live interview on television.





He also believes President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has won the war against the insurgency to a notable extent, except for the ‘strike and vanish’ activities of the insurgents.





Adesina said, “In 2015, by the time this administration came, not less than 17 local governments were under Boko Haram occupation.





“By occupation, they (the terrorists) were running the local governments; they were actually sitting in emirs’ palaces and administering those domains but today, not one local government, not one town is under full control (of the group).”





He argued further that if not for the recent security challenges in different parts of the country, President Buhari’s administration has done very well to secure the nation and its people.

