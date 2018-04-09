Nigerians React To Buhari’s Re-Election Bid

Published:





President Buhari during APC’s mega rally ahead Anambra governorship election (photo: State House) Diverse comments have continued to trail President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration to run for a second term on Monday. He made the declaration during Monday’s National Executive Council meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buhari’s special adviser on New media and engagement Bashir Ahmad also confirmed the development. However, many Nigerians on social media Twitter have condemned the declaration, saying he has not done enough to seek for another term. This is as others commended the move, saying it would stabilise the country.

Babasola Kuti

Part 1 of 2 of my most fervent prayers has just been answered. Buhari has announced to APC NEC (National Evil Committee) that he will seek re-election in 2019.

Part 2: to disgrace him out of office & prove that no man no matter how highly placed is near to God! Now loading

1:00 PM - Apr 9, 2018



Ayodeji Gasby

President Muhammadu Buhari, at APC NEC meeting, announces his intention to run in the 2019 Presidential Election.(NAN)

Oya, enemies, e lo shey Jimmy Jump Off L'ori 3MB

11:59 AM - Apr 9, 2018



Nwaku Confidence

BREAKING NEWS: @MBuhari has just announced to APC NEC his intention to run for a second term of office. It's a welcome development. Failure is imminent. Someone whose regime saw Nigerians been killed like chickens wants to contest and expect not to fail. Bring on!

12:15 PM - Apr 9, 2018



Adeyanju Deji

Buhari will suffer the same fate Jonathan suffered. He will be defeated.

1:08 PM - Apr 9, 2018

BREAKING: Buhari says he will seek re-election.

A clueless president on his way to th hospital who killed 1,000 Shiites, destroyed our economy, who does no obey rule of law and who knows not about governance.



Dr. Okey Prince Okey

Shey after declaring ,he will enter plane to London hospital to go and spend Nigerian money.. Never again!!

12:37 PM - Apr 9, 2018



Ibrahim Ijaola

Confirmed!!!

PMB JUST TOLD APC NEC THAT HE WILL SEEK RE ELECTIONS IN 2019!!!

Great!!

Óyá wailers check your BP day by day....

1:15 PM - Apr 9, 2018



Kemi Ariyo

At last, President Buhari declared his intention to run for 2019 presidential election at APC NEC meeting.

But what took him so long to declare his intention.

1:23 PM

