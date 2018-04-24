Nigerian Killed In USA ,Four Years After His Brother Was Killed

Published:

Azuka Jebose wroteFAMILY TRAGEDY:About four years ago, his older brother was fatally shot in Atlanta by his passengers. He was a taxicab driver… Last week, Adedayo Oke Odifa died from alleged stab injuries . He was 32 years old. Popularly known as Dee Jay Sky D Camileon, the police report said that he died at the hospital from the stab injuries. His girlfriend is allegedly being identified as the suspect.“Raleigh police officers responded to the reported stabbing at 9:47 p.m. They found Adedayo Oke Odifa, 32, with a stab wound to his chest.Odifa was taken to WakeMed, where he was pronounced dead, police said in a news release.. An investigation is underway.” Two brothers, came to America to seek best life, snapped by American tragedy. Rest In Grace, Sky baba...