Nigerian born British fighter ,Anthony Joshua in the early hours defeated New Zealand Joseph Parker after a split decision to win the IBF,WBA,IBO and WBC heavyweight boxing belts in London.He is the first Nigerian and probably African attain that feat.His opponent had this to say after the fight."Today I got beaten by a bigger man. No regrets. Take it on the chin. I will be back. I would love to have another go. Thanks."