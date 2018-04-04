Nigerian Army Need More Medical Personnels - Major General Okeke

Published:





Maj-Gen. Ikechukwu Okeke, the Corp Commander, 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, yesterday in Lagos said that the army needed more medical personnel for effective operational efficiency.

Speaking at the inauguration of newly renovated Army Reference Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, Okeke said the army needed to recruit more medical personnel in view of widespread deployment of doctors across formations and units, especially in the North East.

"I wish to humbly appeal to the Chief of Army Staff , Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to continue the gesture of recuitement and commissioning of medical personnel to fill the gaps. I also commend the efforts being made to persuade the Ministry of Defence to absorb some temporary civilian staff employed by the hospitals to ease the salary burden,” he said.

He said that the upgrade and renovation of the hospital would no doubt increase its capacity in the discharge of its role as a tertiary health institution. Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Rasheed Yusuf, who represented the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), said that the army have increased the number of corps medical personnel for sponsorship in several institutions from six to 10 per annum.

"I have also released funds for the improvement of facilities in the Nigerian Army College of Nursing to enable it meet accreditation requirements and be able to admit civilian students. This will assist in providing the right calibre of staff to man these renovated facilities for the deployment of medical personnel in formations and units of the army,” he said.

Present at the inauguration were the 81 Division General Officer Commanding, Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh and other senior military officers, both serving and retired.

