Nigeria Drowning In Blood, Act Now - Soyinka Tells Buhari Government

Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to take drastic steps to end the incessant attacks and killings by killer herdsmen in parts of Nigeria.





Acknowledging that a few armed herdsmen have been arrested by security agencies, Soyinka, however, said that was not enough to put a stop to the killings.





He called for justice and restitution for victims of the attacks, saying that would give them some succour.





“We must go beyond arresting a token of herdsmen caught with arms—there are still hundreds of them in the forests,” he said in a statement on Sunday.





“It is not enough to back the anti-open grazing law, so late in the day, but we shall leave that for later.





“Right now, the violated and the dispossessed and with no future delay or subterfuge.





“All available forces should be deployed to right the hideous, unprecedented wrong that has left the nation drowning in blood – we simply cannot continue one day longer to watch this forceful feeding of human blood.”

