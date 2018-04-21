NCC Hosts Media Executives And News Editors In Lagos (Photos)

Published:





In keeping with the Commission’s spirit of being transparent and interdependent with all the stakeholders of the telecoms industry, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta spoke with Media Chiefs and News Editors from both the traditional and Online Media organisations on the current strides, activities and commitment of the Commission towards improving telecom services and Broadband deployment in Nigeria.





Prof, Danbatta, in his opening remarks expressed his appreciation for the quality and quantity of media coverage in the telecom industry which has helped highlight Nigeria as a prime location for investment in Telecoms services. Prof. Danbatta spoke on the milestone achievements made by the NCC in licensing four Infracos (Infrastructure Service Providers) and noted that a report by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) showed that Nigeria’s broadband penetration had reached 22% with 30% being the target set by the National Broadband Plan by 2018.









He added that a World Bank study had concluded that a 10% point increase in fixed broadband penetration would increase GDP growth by 1.21% in developed economies and 1.38% in developing ones. The EVC also spoke on Quality of Service and what steps the Commission is taking to address the challenges in the telecom industry.





Also speaking at the event was the NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Tony Ojobo, who thanked participants for their continuous and accurate coverage of the Commission’s activities and emphasized the importance the Commission attaches to its relationship with the media, which helps in propagating the visibility of the Commission and its activities most particularly during the eventful declaration of 2017 as Year of the Nigerian Telecom Consumer.









He further said the media has been as instrumental and helpful to the development of the industry as policies and regulations of Telecoms reaches the public through the media. The event ended with exchanges of appreciations by all the relevant stakeholders that participated in the event.

