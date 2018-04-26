Mum Videos Her 3-yr-old Twin Boys Having Sex In Lagos

Published:

A woman, Patience Isua, has lost custody of her 3-year-old twin boys for allegedly videoing them while making loveShe was said to have sent the video recording to the twins’ father, Emmanuel Ikanta, who took the clip to the police. .According to Isua, she recorded and sent the clip to her estranged husband so that he would take her seriously. She said she usually told him the kids behaved strangely whenever they returned from his place. .Their father, she claimed, would hang up on her after saying “and so?” Isua said Ikanta left her last year, adding that he is co-habiting with a woman, who she alleged is corrupting her kids. .She said: “Somebody trained my boys to practice such devilish act. This is an abuse. Before I saw them and videoed it, I had told their father that whenever they came back from his house they usually complained of pain. .There were signs before it got to this stage. Most times they come back stooling blood or complaining of pains in their anus. I called his attention to it but he didn’t listen. This is what has been killing me silently. .I told him his children would come back from where he takes them to and they would sit on the chair and start saying mummy, daddy kiss. So, when I saw them that day, I had to video and send to him so that he would see the damage he was causing to our kids. .I know they picked up the habit where he usually took them to, because in my house, they do not have access to television and they do not go out.” .Asked the action she took after she saw her kids practicing homosexuality, Isua said she took them for deliverance and also told her pastor, who prayed for them. Ikanta, however, denied the allegations.Addressing the couple, Edgal said: “There is going to be a joint investigation between the police gender unit and the ministry. We want to know where they picked up this kind of habit.At the time, she did not think of the repercussion. What if the video goes viral? All she should have done is to report to the police and they take the children for medical examination. Professionals need to interview those twins.