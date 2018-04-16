Some Nigerian Soldiers Are Boko Haram Members – Osita Okereke

Published:

Many Nigerian military personnel are members of Boko Haram who have infiltrated herdsmen, says the Director General of National Taskforce to combat smuggling of small arms, ammunition and light-weapons Osita Okereke.





Okereke also threw his weight behind former Defence Minister Gen. Theophilus Danjuma’s allegation of military complicity with regard to the killings. “I want to tell you that there is a lot of sabotage; most of the military men are Boko Haram members and most of Nigeria’s security men are members of Boko Haram. Most security agencies are Boko Haram,” he said.





“I can categorically tell you that members of this administration are fighting this administration, the people earning from the government are part of the insecurity in Nigeria; security agencies are part of the insecurity in Nigeria today.













“We need total overhauling, as Gen. Danjuma said. He may know certain things you might not know. I can tell you there is an atom of truth in what he said and I believe in what he said.” Speaking further, Okereke backed the withdrawal of 1$ billion to fight insurgency. But he advised President Muhammadu Buhari to approach the National Assembly for approval, warning against politicising the matter.













Source: The Sun

