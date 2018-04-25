More Trouble Awaits Dino Melaye As INEC Begins Recall Process Saturday

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday announced it will begin signature verification for the recall of Senator Dino Melaye (APC-Kogi West). Over 52.3% of registered voters in the Kogi West Senatorial district signed the petition to recall Senator Melaye.





The verification exercise would take place in the seven local government areas that make up Kogi West senatorial district. The electoral body’s commissioner supervising Kogi, Kwara and Nassarawa states, Mohammed Haruna, said on Wednesday in Lokoja that INEC will ensure process is followed through as spelt out by the law.





“INEC has absolutely no interest in who wins or loses,” he explained. He urged all concerned to adhere strictly with the laid down process as spelt out by the laws. On his part, the Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. James Apam, said that over 50 percent of the constituents must affirm that their signature or thumbprint must be verified by INEC national in the 560 polling units in the area.





According to him, the process will be undertaken across the 560 wards of Kogi West, between 8am and 2pm on Saturday.

