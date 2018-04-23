Men In SARS Uniform Surround Dino Melaye's Abuja Home

Published:





The Abuja home of Senator Dino Melaye has been surrounded by men of the Nigeria Police Force, drawn from its Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS unit and Criminal Investigation Department, CID. Men believed to be plain-clothed security personnel were also sighted around the area where the house is situated.





The stern-looking armed operatives of the police took strategic positions round the multi-billion naira mansion located at the highbrow area of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT. The development came just few hours after Melaye, who represents Kogi West Senatorial District, regained freedom from men of the Nigerian Immigration Service who had earlier arrested him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.





According to a police source, carried out the action with assumption that Melaye returned home after his movement to Morocco was earlier disrupted by men of the Nigerian Immigration Service, at the airport. It was gathered that the senator beat the security after regaining freedom as he did not return direct to his house which is under siege by the security personnel.





Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, could not be reached at press time as his known mobile telephone lines were switched off. His deputy, Aremu Adediran, a Superintendent of Police, SP, could not pick calls made to his phone line. At the time of filing this report, his loyalists have started mobilizing themselves to the area in solidarity.



Source: Vanguard

Share This