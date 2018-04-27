Meeting With Trump: President Muhammadu Buhari To Leave For U.S Saturday

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Nigeria on Saturday to meet with President of the United States Donald Trump at the White House in Washington DC. Buhari will hold a bilateral meeting with Trump and a working lunch on Monday, according to the Nigerian leader’s top media aide Femi Adesina.





Both leaders are expected to discuss ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries and to advance shared priorities, such as: promoting economic growth, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security.“The meeting will further deepen the US-Nigeria relationship as the United States considers Nigeria’s economic growth, security and leadership in Africa to be critical aspects of their strategic partnership,” Adesina said.





Buhari would later in the day meet with a group of business persons in agriculture and agro-processing, dairy and animal husbandry.“In the area of aviation, the Nigerian officials will be meeting with Boeing, the largest aircraft manufacturer in the world, on the National Carrier Project,” Adesina added in a statement.“On agriculture, they will meet with large equipment manufacturers with focus on harvesting and post harvesting equipment.





"In the area of transportation, the officials will meet with the GE-led consortium for the implementation of the interim phase of the narrow gauge rail concession.“In the interim phase, a substantive concession agreement will be negotiated and finalized to provide the consortium the opportunity to invest an estimated $2bn, to modernise the rail line from Lagos to Kano (Western Line) and from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri (Eastern Line). During the meeting, the concession framework and the interim phase framework agreements are expected to be signed.“The Nigerian officials will also meet with US-EXIM Bank and the US Overseas Private Investment Corporation to explore competitive financing arrangements.”

