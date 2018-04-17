Man Murdered After Winning N7.4m Bet9ja Bet

Published:

The Police Command in Nasarawa State has commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder of one Joseph Achuku over his Bet9ja pool win. DSP Idrisu Kennedy, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed this to journalists in Lafia on Tuesday.





Idris said that available information indicated that Achuku’s death might not be unconnected with the N7.4m he won in the Bet9ja lotto. He said the corpse was recovered on Sunday along Federal University, Lafia, following distress calls from residents of the area.





He said the remains, which were deposited at Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital mortuary, was released to Achuku’s family on Tuesday for burial. The PPRO said though no arrest has been made, the Command would ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted.





A source from the family of the deceased, who preferred anonymity,said that the alleged killers started hunting Achuku since he won the lottery. He said that the yet-to-be identified suspects followed Achuku to the family house, attacked him and took away all the documents relating to the bet.

NAN