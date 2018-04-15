Man Jailed 7 Years For N1.3m Fraud

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction of Boniface Zakka before Justice J.K Daggard of the Federal High Court Kano, on a one count charge of obtaining by false pretence.



The convict was sentenced to serve 7 years imprisonment without option of fine for defrauding Yahanna Kabirat to the tune of N1,300,000 (One Million,Two Hundred Thousand Naira) only.



The convict's journey to prison started after the Commission received a petition that he was posing as a staff of Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS) and fraudulently induced the complainant to part with the sum of N1,300,000 (One Million, Three Hundred Thousand Naira) only under the pretext that the said money was for the purchase of land in Abuja, a transaction which he never fulfilled.



Upon his arraignment, he pleaded not guilty, but dramatically changed his plea when the case came up for trial. In view of his latest plea, prosecution counsel, Musa Isah asked the court to convict him accordingly.



The judge convicted and sentenced him to seven years imprisonment without option of fine.

The convict was also ordered to restitute the sum M1, 300,000 (One Million, Three Hundred Thousand Naira) only to the nominal complainant.

