Mace Stealing :Saraki,Ekweremadu Visit Injured Female Sergeant At Arm

Published:

Share This

SARAKI VISITS FEMALE SERGEANT-AT-ARMS INJURED BY SENATE INVADERSPresident of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Sunday, visited a female Sergeant-At-Arms, Mrs. Sandra Davou - injured on Wednesday as she and her colleagues struggled to stop thugs who invaded the Senate and stole its Mace.According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the President of the Senate, Sanni Onogu, in Abuja, Mrs. Davou who lives in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is presently recuperating after she was treated and discharged from the hospital.Saraki who was accompanied on the visit by his Deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Isa Hamma Misau and Senator Baba Kaka Garbai, commended Mrs. Davou and her colleagues who had put up a spirited fight to prevent the invaders from gaining access to the Senate Chambers.He also commended his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu and all his colleagues who successfully took charge and safeguarded the National Assembly and the nation's democracy.He said that the visit was meant to thank and show appreciation to Mrs Davou and her colleagues for their hard work, commitment and courage.Answering questions from reporters during the visit, Saraki who was away in Washington on official assignment at the time the incident occurred, said: "I was told that few of our staff were injured during the invasion of the Senate last Wednesday, including Mrs. Sandra, who is very committed and hardworking."She was taken to the hospital and discharged and we felt that for the sacrifice they made by putting their lives at stake beyond the call of duty for our democracy, we have to come and appreciate her."I keep on emphasizing that what really defines a democratic nation is the parliament and the moment the parliament is not there, democracy does not exist."So what she and her colleagues have done, fills us all with gratitude and therefore we have come here to thank her and show that we really appreciate what she and her colleagues did," he stated.Saraki described last Wednesday, the day of the invasion, as a "sad day" and "disgrace" for the nation's democracy and called for unity and firmness to eliminate all such undemocratic tendencies."My colleagues and I have said that the day of the unfortunate invasion was a sad day for democracy. It was a disgrace to our country at large and that such things should not be associated with our country. We must ensure we stand firm as a country to nip all those kind of undemocratic acts that exist in the bud," Saraki said.ENDSigned:Sanni OnoguChief Press Secretary to President of the Senate.